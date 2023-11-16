National Racing Championship 2023 Grand Finale gets underway from November 17

Coimbatore: Racing aficionados are all set for a treat over the weekend as the curtains go up on the Grand Finale of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, the country’s biggest motorsports extravaganza which is scheduled from Nov 17-19 at Kari Motor Speedway.

With the season already in overdrive, the stage is set for an exciting play for the weekend. It will be a fiercely contested battle between the top racers for the national championship in the premier LGB Formula 4 category and overall championship in JK Tyre Novice Cup, JK Tyre Presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup & JK Tyre Presents 250 Cup.

The Indian make LGB Formula 4 will be the cynosure of all eyes as Ruhaan Alva of MSport aims to put a stop to the domination of the Dark Don Racing and gun for his maiden national championship in the category.

The Bengaluru boy has impressed everyone with his determination and skills on the track and is currently at the top of the leaderboard with 52 points. Ruhaan will hope to maintain his good streak and give all others a run for their money.

However, he will also be aware of the challenge that he would face from the Dark Don trio of Arya Singh, Tijil Rao and Diljith TS. They have been in imperious form throughout the first two rounds and maintained a vice-like grip on the championship.

But unfortunately a post-event FMSCI scrutiny after round 2 saw their points get docked and they slipped down the table. Kolkata’s Arya is in second place with 46 points followed by Bengaluru’s Tijil on 35 points and Diljith of Thrissur with 32 points. They are expected to come out with renewed vigor and stamp their authority in the final showdown.