Tanvi Sharma to lead young Indian badminton squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Tanvi Sharma will lead a young Indian badminton team for the upcoming Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024. The tournament will take place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, from June 28.

Tanvi, who reached the final of the senior national badminton championship, will lead an 18-member squad for the upcoming tournament.



The 18-member squad was selected by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) after thorough selection trials preceded by an All-India ranking tournament.



The squad underwent a preparatory camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati before leaving for Indonesia on Tuesday.



India are grouped with hosts Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines in Group C of the mixed team championship and will be targeting the top spot in the group with an eye on a favourable knock-out draw.



Prominent names in the squad include All India junior ranking champions Pranay Shettigar and Aalisha Naik of Maharashtra, top ranked Indian junior Dhruv Negi and Navya Kanderi, who will be in action in both girls singles and doubles.



The individual championship will be played immediately after the team event.



India will field four singles players in boys and girls category and two pairs each in boys, girls and mixed categories.



India have won two gold, one silver and six bronze medals so far in the history of the competition.



Indian squad:



Boys singles: Pranay Shettigar, Dhruv Negi, Rounak Chouhan and Pranauv Ram N

Boys doubles: Arsh Mohammad/Sanskar Saraswat and Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu

Girls singles: Tanvi Sharma, Navya Kanderi, Aalisha Naik and Adarshini Shri NB

Girls doubles: Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat and Navya Kanderi/Reshika U

Mixed doubles: Bhargav Ram Arigela/Vennala K and Vansh Dev/Shravani Walekar