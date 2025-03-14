Premier League: David Moyes named Manager of the Month for February

London: David Moyes has been named the Manager of the Month for February 2025, winning the award for the 11th time in his career. Everton's manager moves joint-third in the all-time list, level with Pep Guardiola, with only Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger claiming the award on more occasions.

It is the first time that Moyes has won the accolade since March 2013, when he was in the final months of his first spell in charge of Everton.

“For me to join a club and, near enough in my first month, get Manager of the Month is more to do with the commitment of the players, their attitude, and the way they've worked. They've been fabulous, the players,” Moyes said on the club's website. “I'm really thrilled because the names of the people who are up there are unbelievable coaches and managers.

“I think from my point of view, having the longevity and probably being in the Premier League for a long time has given me probably more chances to win it.

"But to try to win it with the level of competition that there is in the Premier League – there are so many good coaches; there are so many good new young coaches on the field now that it's a big challenge.”

The 61-year-old has continued his transformation of Everton since taking charge in January for his second spell at Goodison Park, enjoying an unbeaten February to finish the month 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Moyes oversaw a 4-0 victory over Leicester City to begin the month, following up with a dramatic 2-2 derby draw against league leaders Liverpool before beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

A hard-fought 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United and a share of the points in a 1-1 draw at Brentford saw Everton finish the month without defeat.

Moyes topped a five-man shortlist that included Oliver Glasner, Ange Postecoglou, Marco Silva, and Arne Slot after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.

Everton could yet claim a February awards double, with James Tarkowski's goal named on the Guinness Goal of the Month shortlist.



