Live
- Trailer of 'Aan Paavam Pollathathu' promises a comedy on relationships and a biased legal setup
- PM Modi Launches Big Projects in Andhra Pradesh
- Parineeti Chopra shares her tip for staying hydrated during pregnancy
- Remo D'Souza on ‘Dongri’: It’s a raw, emotional, powerful story rooted in heart of Mumbai
- Durgapur gang-rape: Cong slams 'selective activism' as Bengal Governor sends report to Prez
- NECF Raises Concerns Over Proposed Inland Waterway Project in Mangaluru
- Daksha to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 17
- England reveal playing XI for first T20I against New Zealand
- Genelia D'souza sets fitness goals post attending multiple Diwali parties
- RSS ban row: Karnataka Cabinet mandates govt approval for events in public & state-owned venues
Prithvi Shaw vs Ruturaj Gaikwad: Cricket Careers and Key Match Highlights
Read how Prithvi Shaw’s early struggle contrasts with Ruturaj Gaikwad’s steady rise in cricket. Highlights from their recent match and key moments explained simply.
Prithvi Shaw got out quickly without scoring any runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad stayed calm and scored 91 runs for Maharashtra. Their cricket journeys are very different.
Shaw’s Early Success and Problems
Shaw was a young cricket star from Mumbai. He played well at first but later lost his form and confidence.
Gaikwad’s Slow and Steady Rise
Gaikwad worked hard in smaller cricket matches. He slowly became better and now leads the Chennai Super Kings team.
Tough Pitch for Batters
The pitch helped the bowlers. Shaw was caught out by a clever bowler who bowled tricky balls.
Gaikwad’s Smart Batting
Gaikwad played carefully. He waited for good balls to hit. He did not take risks and kept scoring runs.
Different Styles
Shaw was impatient and lost his wicket early. Gaikwad was patient and helped his team score more runs.