Prithvi Shaw vs Ruturaj Gaikwad: Cricket Careers and Key Match Highlights

Prithvi Shaw got out quickly without scoring any runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad stayed calm and scored 91 runs for Maharashtra. Their cricket journeys are very different.

Shaw’s Early Success and Problems

Shaw was a young cricket star from Mumbai. He played well at first but later lost his form and confidence.

Gaikwad’s Slow and Steady Rise

Gaikwad worked hard in smaller cricket matches. He slowly became better and now leads the Chennai Super Kings team.

Tough Pitch for Batters

The pitch helped the bowlers. Shaw was caught out by a clever bowler who bowled tricky balls.

Gaikwad’s Smart Batting

Gaikwad played carefully. He waited for good balls to hit. He did not take risks and kept scoring runs.

Different Styles

Shaw was impatient and lost his wicket early. Gaikwad was patient and helped his team score more runs.