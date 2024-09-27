Pro Panja League season 2 postponed following co-founder's accident

Mumbai: The second season of the Pro Panja League is set to be postponed in the wake of an unfortunate car accident involving the league’s co-founder Parvin Dabass last Saturday.

Pro Panja League confirmed that they are currently working on rescheduling Season 2 and will communicate updates as soon as new dates are finalised.

"Parvin has always said that every cloud has a silver lining. So we are looking at this as an opportunity to make the Pro Panja League season 2 even bigger and better than originally planned and we will soon announce the dates for that once Parvin is better as he is the captain of the ship and a ship cannot sail without it’s captain," league's co-founder and Parvin's wife Preeti Jhangiani said.

"Our calendar also had us hosting the Asian International Armwrestling Cup at the Aurika Hotel in Mumbai from October 19 to 27, right after the Pro Panja League, with all the international players and Asian Federation coming up and we will be going ahead with that as per schedule," she added.



