Saim Ayub’s availability for NZ tour subject to clearing all fitness tests, medical requirements

New Delhi: Left-handed batter Saim Ayub’s availability for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand will be subject to him clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday.

Ayub was recently ruled out of Pakistan’s tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa at home, as well as from the upcoming Champions Trophy due to the ankle injury he sustained while fielding last month during day one of the side’s New Year's Test in Cape Town.

In a statement, PCB said Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. “Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements,” it said.

Ayub had been named in the ICC’s men’s ODI team of the year for 2024 and hit two centuries in South Africa before sustaining the ankle injury, which happened after trying to chase a delivery from Ryan Rickelton, but lost his balance and twisted the ankle in the process.

He was sent straightaway to London for starting treatment under orthopaedic specialists, after being stretchered off the field in Cape Town, and consigned to being on crutches with the injured ankle in a moon boot.

In his absence, Fakhar Zaman is slated to open the batting alongside Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel in Pakistan’s tri-series matches before the Champions Trophy happens from February 19 to March 9. After this, Pakistan is slated to tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs from March 16 to April 5, which will be followed by the Pakistan Super League starting on April 8.