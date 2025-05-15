Live
Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates '10000 Gavaskar', a board room in BCCI HQ named after him
Mumbai: India legend Sunil Gavaskar has inaugurated a board room named in his honour at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai.
"Honouring a legend! India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 10000 Gavaskar - a Board Room named in his honour and his iconic milestone at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai," the BCCI shared a video of the event, which saw the presence of the BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia.
"MCA is my mother and BCCI is my father. Thank you so much. I really appreciate the opportunity that I have got to be what I am, thanks to Indian cricket. This is a huge honour. I am very thankful to BCCI for this honour. And I would like to give it all for BCCI... so anytime anything required of me, even at this age, please feel free..." Gavaskar said in the video in which he can be seen signing a photo of his playing days.
The batting legend was the first batter to get to 10,000 Test runs. He finished his career with 10,122 runs in 125 Tests at a staggering average of over 51. He scored 34 centuries. He also has 3092 runs in 108 ODIs.
His record for the highest number of Test hundreds was overtaken by Sachin Tendulkar, who also has a dedicated "Sachin Tendulkar Room" at the BCCI headquarters as a tribute.
"Delighted to be part of the inauguration of the newly dedicated Sachin Tendulkar Room and Sunil Gavaskar Room by @BCCI - a heartfelt tribute to two icons of Indian cricket, @sachin_rt and #SunilGavaskar. Their legacy continues to inspire generations," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had shared on X last week.