Live
- IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant all set to play for DC after obtaining fitness certificate from NCA, says sources
- Mikel Arteta "pleased" with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford in PL
- Maoist encounter in Hazaribag
- President swears in former SC judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar as Chairperson, Lokpal
- Tripura Police seize drugs valued at Rs 5 crore, 3 held
- All is fine if they win, nothing is fine if they lose: Anurag Thakur on Oppn's comments on EVM, ECI
- Biden raises $10 mln in 24 hours after his State of the Union speech
- Lok Sabha polls: 'Lord Krishna is with us', says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra
- MBB Airport to get international status soon: Tripura CM
- Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in LS polls: Bengal LoP
Just In
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire penalised for code of conduct breach
UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire have been pulled up for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday. The duo has been fined 10% of their match fees. However, Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2, as per the WPL statement.
UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire have been pulled up for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday. The duo has been fined 10% of their match fees. However, Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2, as per the WPL statement.
"Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match," said the WPL statement on Sunday.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.
UP Warriorz stunned Delhi Capitals in Match 15 by one run. Kiran Navgire scored five runs while Sophie Ecclestone scored eight runs as UP Warriorz scored 138/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 137 in 19.5 overs with Ecclestone claiming 1-15 off 4 overs. Deepti Sharma claimed a hat-trick during a 4-19 haul.