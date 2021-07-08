For The ‘Van Mahotsav,' Farmers Plant 2.1 Lakh Saplings Throughout Tamil Nadu

In the first week of July, the globally famous annual 'Van Mahotsav' was celebrated where 614 farmers from 32 districts in Tamil Nadu planted nearly 2.1 lakh saplings to commemorate the festival during the Isha Foundation's Cauvery Calling effort.

Isha Outreach's 'Cauvery Calling' movement sent out field workers to investigate the condition of soil and water quality of agricultural regions. They also advised commercially viable species such as Teak, Red Sandalwood, Sandalwood, Mahogany, Malabar Kino, Mountain Neem, and other important timber trees to help farmers raise their revenue.

In the memory of the birth anniversaries of agricultural experts Nammazhvar, Nell Jayaraman, and Maram Thangasamy who all have supervised many environmental initiatives in Isha, Cauvery Calling volunteers assisted in the planting of millions of seedlings.

The Foundation also hosted a webinar for roughly 3200 farmers on Wednesday, during which a panel of specialists discussed alternative agroforestry concepts that the farmers may follow.

In assistance of the state government's attempts to tackle the pandemic, the Isha Campaign raised 300 BiPAP non-invasive ventilators and 18 lakh KN95 surgical shields to DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Van Mahotsav, is also an yearly tree-planting festival held in July throughout the country. Thousands of trees are planted. The week of Van Mahotsav is observed from July 1 to 7, with the goal of raising awareness about forest protection and environmental preservation.