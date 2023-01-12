MK Stalin submits memorundum to President Draupadi Murmu against Tamil Nadu governor

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin met President of India Draupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum against Governor Ravi alleging breach of privilege and demanded the removal of Governor from the Tamil Nadu.



A controversy kicked up after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi allegedly deviated from the governor address and prepared by the government in the state Assembly on Monday and adding the certain points of his own.

In protest to the Governor's attitude, the flexies carrying "Getoutravi erected across the state, which went viral on social media.

This is the second time that the Tamil Nadu government has complained against the governor.