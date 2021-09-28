Surge Of Protesters Struck The Highways Of Tamil Nadu Due To Bharat Bandh

On Monday, major arterial routes across Tamil Nadu were clogged with protesters who took to the streets to take part in the nation-wide Barath Bandh. The demonstrators, who were mostly linked with farmer organisations, left-wing parties, and trade and labour unions, picketed, marched, blocked highways, and attempted to stop trains.



Hundreds of slogan-shouting demonstrators were detained by police in a number of regions, including Coimbatore, Madurai, and Kanyakumari, culminating in clashes between the two parties. Demonstrations were also led by elected officials, members of the DMK, and other sympathisers in a few locations.There were no violent incidents reported, and normal life went on as usual, with the exception that many shops in towns and villages across the delta districts remained closed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Normal life was disrupted in Puducherry, with businesses remaining closed, private schools declaring vacations, and private transportation staying off the roads.

To mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three contentious farm legislations, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, organised a nationwide demonstration.CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan, and VCK chairman Thol Thirumavalavan, together with their party cadres, picketed on Anna Salai in Chennai. However, because the demonstration was interfering with traffic flow, authorities detained them and relocated them.

Meanwhile, M Selvarasu, a Lok Sabha member from Nagapattninam, and other protesters in Tiruvarur obstructed the Ernakulam-Karaikkal Express near the Singalancheri railway gate. Near Thanjavur railway junction and Budalur in Thanjavur district, similar attempts were made. The cops were able to promptly remove all of them.P R Pandian, the leader of the Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam (TNCVS), who led a protest and attempted to block trains in Thanjavur, said the Centre refused to repeal the three "anti-farmer" farm laws.

At least 1,500 persons were detained in Tiruchy district alone for organising different kinds of protests in the city and rural areas. According to local police sources, more than 1,200 protesters were held from various locations in the districts of Karur, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Erode, and Tirupur.