Tamil Nadu: 32 injured in 'Jallikattu' event in Madurai

As many as thirty-two people have been injured in a traditional bull-taming sport held at Madurai city of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Going by details, as soon as the game began, the bulls targeted tamers and spectators leaving 32 people injured. The traditional bull-taming, which is also popularly known as Jallikattu is organised every year as part of Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The event kicked off this morning would continue for the next two days with more than 2000 bulls participating. The injured have reportedly shifted to various hospitals in Madurai.

Despite the ban on the Jallikattu, the people have started the event early in the morning. And one of the farmer's approached Supreme Court to direct the Collector to hold the bull-taming sport.

However, the court advised the petitioner to approach the Chennai Bench of Madras High Court and dismissed the plea.