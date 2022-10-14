Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Opens Phase II Of The Tunnelling For The Chennai Metro Rail

The phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project's underground construction was originally inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday at Madhavaram Milk Colony.



Under Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, the State government has approved the construction of three metro rail corridors totaling 118.9 kilometres in length. It requested loan support from bilateral and international organisations as well as matching financing from the Center.

The project is expected to cost Rs 63,246 crore. The Central government is considering and approving this plan. By the end of 2026, the project is slated to be finished. Furthermore, the finance of the remaining 66.89 km stretch through multilateral banks such as the Asia Development Bank (ADB), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and New Development Bank (NDB) has been given clearance in principle.

The Phase II expansion has 128 stations and consists of corridors 3, 4, and 5, with corridor 3 connecting Madhavaram to SIPCOT, while corridor 4 connecting Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass, and corridor 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.