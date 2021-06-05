Tamil Nadu Extended Lockdown Till June 14 And Granted Relaxation To Regions Based On Infection Rate

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin extended the Covid-19 lockdown for another week, until June 14 to curb the chain of transmission.

The state has been divided into two groups based on the locations with the highest number of cases, and the relaxations will be applied accordingly.

According to the Chief Minister,the infection remained high in 11 districts,including Kovai, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai and due to the high infection the relaxations will be in a limited manner.

While Chennai and regions in north and south Tamil Nadu where COVID-19 fresh cases will be given more relaxations.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., self - contained provision shops, grocery stores, fish and meat stalls will be permitted throughout Tamil Nadu. Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., pavement shops selling vegetables, fruit, and flowers could operate.

Only wholesale commerce will be permitted in fish markets and slaughterhouses. To maintain social distancing, the district government will set up open wholesale markets in many locations.

All government offices would be staffed at 30% capacity. Matchbox industries can operate with half the workforce, but they must adhere to the standard operating procedure.

In low-infectious areas, work will begin with the distribution of half of the normal tokens for registration.

With e-registration, private security firms and apartment housekeeping services will be permitted.

With e-registration, plumbers, electricians, computer and motor technicians, and carpenters can work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. From 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., shops selling electrical goods, bulbs, cables, switches, and wires are permitted. Bicycle and two-wheeler workshops, hardware stores, motor spare parts sellers, stationery stores, and travel operator vehicle repair shops can operate within the same time hours.

People can avail in cabs and auto rickshaws with e-registrations. Three persons are allowed in the taxus including the driver.

Companies that export goods or provide inputs to companies in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Tiruchi, and Madurai will be permitted to employ 10% of their staff. The permission is merely given for export-related operations and sending samples.

The Chief Minister also recommended people to purchase in stores close to their homes.

Meanwhile, the shopping centres, tourist places, movies, and salons would stay closed throughout the state.