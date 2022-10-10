Tamil Nadu Set Restrictions On Bursting Crackers During Deepawali

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said that there are no modifications to the times for bursting fireworks or crackers around the state prior to Deepavali celebrations. The government announced last year that the only times to light fireworks are between 6 and 7 in the morning and 7 and 8 in the evening.

The limits have been in force since 2019 and are consistent with the Supreme Court's ruling on the sale of crackers in 2018. The Court further declared that e-commerce websites would not be permitted to sell firecrackers, only authorised merchants would be permitted to do so.

According to the ruling, local police stations will be in charge of executing these directives, and if it is discovered that unauthorised firecrackers are being sold in the regions under their control, the officers will be held accountable.

According to the TNPCB, as a community, people will need to get authorization in advance to let off fireworks in public areas starting in 2020. Residential associations were required to request permission from the neighborhood's civic organisations.

The TNCB advised against setting off fireworks in sensitive areas including hospitals, houses of worship, and slums that are prone to fires in the same year. Restrictions will be strictly followed.

In order to properly monitor and strictly keep an eye on the consequences of lighting fireworks during Deepavali, the TNPCB also stated that it would research the air quality seven days prior to and after the celebration in all corporation limits.

A campaign by a group of mothers known as "Warrior Moms" urged people to completely give up setting off fireworks on Deepavali. Several people, including director V Priya, Dr. Arvind Kumar of the Lung Care Foundation, and Doctors for Clean Air, among others, supported their #DhoomDhamakaWithoutPatakha campaign in 2020, reported The News Minute.