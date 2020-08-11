Total lockdown on Sundays slashes power consumption by over 20 % in TN

The state of Tamil Nadu had extended its lockdown till August 31 with total lockdown on Sundays in the same month. This has brought good tidings for the power sector which has seen lesser consumption on Sundays when people are at home and other than essential utilities, all others remain shut.

Statistics put out by Dinamalar daily say that on Sunday last, Tamil Nadu saw 5.97 crore units of lesser power consumption from its average consumption of 30 crore units on a daily basis. On Saturday last (August 8), Tamil Nadu's power consumption stood at 28.54 crore units. This had reduced to 22.57 crore units on Sunday, August 9.

The report points out that in the first week of August also, a similar trend was seen. On August 1, Saturday the power consumption was 25.85 crore units which registered a sharp decline the next day, Sunday, August 2 when the consumption touched only 22.16 crore units.