Denmark Proposes New Law to Stop Deepfakes and Protect Digital Likeness

A deepfake is a fake video, photo, or voice made using AI. It can look real—but it’s not.

Anyone can be deepfaked—celebrities or regular people.

Denmark aims to prevent deepfakes that utilize your face, voice, or style without your consent.

The government will pass the legislation, and it will apply only in Denmark. The bill is expected to pass with up to 90% support in Denmark's parliament.

You could take it down and possibly even receive compensation if someone misuses your image.

Parody, jokes, and art are still OK. The law won’t stop people from being creative, as long as it’s clear it’s fake or funny.

Deepfakes can be used to trick voters or spread lies.

Denmark says it’s a real danger to democracy and wants to act before it’s too late.

The country will be the first in the world to implement the law if it gets passed.



