Whoop 5.0 vs 4.0? What’s The Difference?

Fitness trackers are becoming increasingly popular day by day. These days, even people who aren’t into fitness want a fitness tracker because it’s not just about the steps but about being informed and motivated.

If you are someone who is into fitness, then the Whoop fitness tracker is something you must have heard of. This smart wearable is designed to monitor your body's performance day and night. After the success of Whoop 4.0, the brand is back with its latest version, the Whoop 5.0. But with the launch of Whoop 5.0, many are asking the big question: What’s new compared to Whoop 4.0?

Read more to know the major difference between Whoop 5.0 and 4.0, and what remains the same.

Better Bluetooth Connection

One of the major problems in Whoop 4.0 was its connection issues, especially when syncing with fitness apps or smartwatches. With 5.0, those problems are largely fixed as it has been upgraded to dual-band Bluetooth. In simple words, it connects more smoothly and reliably to your phone and other devices.

More Accurate Tracking in Tough Conditions

Whoop 4.0 faced some tracking issues during intense workouts. Whoop 5.0 brings improved heart rate tracking, even during intense workouts. Whether you’re running, cycling, or doing high-intensity training, you’ll get more accurate readings thanks to upgraded sensors.





Better Compatibility with Other Devices

Fitness lovers often use multiple gadgets. Whoop 5.0 makes it easier to pair with devices like smartwatches, gym equipment, or apps like Apple Health and Strava. This wasn’t as smooth on the 4.0 version.

Same Design

The sleek, screenless design of Whoop made heads turn and became its identity. That’s the reason the brand decided not to bring major changes to the design. It’s light, comfortable, and meant to be worn all day and night and even in the shower.

Battery Life Remains the Same

Both Whoop 4.0 and 5.0 offer around 4–5 days of battery life, which is pretty impressive considering they track you 24/7. You still get the handy on-the-go battery pack, so you don’t need to take it off to charge.

The Main Question – Should You Upgrade?

If you are already using the Whoop 4.0 and it works well for you, then the upgrade is not really necessary. But if you want better connectivity, improved accuracy, and a smoother experience with your other fitness devices, Whoop 5.0 is a smart move.