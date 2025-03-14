Apple to Introduce Live Translation for AirPods with iOS 19

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly working on integrating live translation into AirPods. This upcoming feature will enable real-time conversation translations and is expected to be linked to iOS 19.

While this is a significant step for Apple, the company is playing catch-up. Google first introduced live translation with its original Pixel Buds in 2017 and later expanded the feature to the Pixel Buds Pro in 2022. Other companies, including Meta and Humane, have also experimented with wearable translation tools, though their results have been inconsistent.

As Gurman explains, the feature will allow a conversation to be translated on the fly—for example, Spanish speech can be played in English through the listener's AirPods. When the English speaker responds, their iPhone will play the Spanish translation aloud. Apple has yet to confirm or comment on this new feature.

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced delays in rolling out its AI-enhanced Siri. The company admitted, "It's going to take longer than we thought to deliver on these features." Additionally, Apple is planning a major redesign for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS later this year, signalling more significant updates ahead.