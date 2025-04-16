ATM Services Launched on Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express: A First for Indian Trains

ATM services will soon be available on trains, with a trial run already underway. The Central Railway has installed an ATM on the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express, marking the first time this service has been introduced on a train.

The ATM, provided by a private bank, is located in the AC chair car coach of the daily-running express. Railway officials confirmed that this is an experimental setup and that the service will be expanded soon.

Swapnil Neela, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, explained that the ATM has been installed in the space that was once a temporary pantry. To ensure security, a shutter door has been added while the train is in motion. Necessary modifications were made to the coach at the Manmad workshop.

The Panchavati Express runs daily from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to Manmad Junction, covering the journey in about 4.5 hours. The introduction of ATM services on this train may soon be extended to other routes.