Elista Accelerates International Expansion; targets a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore

Mr Saket Gaurav, Chairman and Managing Director of Elista and TeknoDome, discusses with The Hans India around Tanzania expansion aligns with Elista’s plan to establish a presence in 35+ countries and the key factors that drive Elista’s Rs 1,500 crore revenue to target by 2026, and to sustain the growth globally.

What key factors will drive Elista’s Rs 1,500 crorerevenue target by 2026, and how will you sustain the growth globally?

Elista is on a strong growth trajectory,with a clear roadmap to achieve its Rs 1,500 crore revenue target by 2026. Akey driver of this growth is our expansion into international markets,including Africa, the UAE, and CIS countries and our own manufacturing.Currently present in over 18 countries, we are poised to significantly increaseour global footprint in the coming years.

Our diversified product portfolio,designed to cater to specific market demands, forms another pillar of ourstrategy. For example, Smart TVs dominate our focus in India, while powerproducts and water dispensers are tailored for Africa and the UAE. Thistargeted localization ensures we address unique consumer needs effectively.

We have a strong focus on strengtheningour distribution networks and collaborating with local partners to enhance ourmarket reach. At the same time, our investment in technology and innovationpositions us to stay ahead of market trends, delivering products that resonatewith consumers globally and sustaining long-term growth.

How does the Tanzania expansion align with Elista’splan to establish a presence in 35+ countries?

Tanzania represents a strategic step inour global expansion, serving as a gateway to the broader East African region—amarket with immense potential for consumer electronics. This aligns perfectlywith our vision of becoming a global consumer electronics brand.

Our focus is not just on entering marketsbut on building robust on-ground teams and distribution networks to ensure asustainable presence. With Tanzania, we are positioning Elista to tap into oneof the fastest-growing consumer markets while reinforcing our commitment todelivering innovative, high-quality products.

How is Elista adapting its products to meet diverseglobal market needs while maintaining its 'Make in India' ethos?

Elista is deeply committed to the 'Makein India' ethos, which we consider a competitive advantage. Our India-basedR&D and manufacturing facilities enable us to maintain cost efficiencywhile customizing products to meet the specific needs of each global market.

For instance, we adapt product featuresto comply with regional preferences and regulations, ensuring our offeringsresonate with local consumers. By promoting 'Make in India' as a valueproposition globally, we position our products as a blend of Indian innovationand global relevance, fostering trust and loyalty.

What lessons from launching during the pandemichave influenced Elista’s international growth strategy?

The pandemic taught us the importance ofresilience, adaptability, and agility. We have focused on building robustsupply chains capable of handling global disruptions to ensure seamlessoperations.

Our growth strategy places significantemphasis on digital-first marketing and e-commerce channels, enabling us toreach consumers effectively, even in challenging circumstances. These lessonshave been instrumental in shaping our approach to entering new markets andnavigating global uncertainties.

How does product localization impact Elista’sglobal market approach?

Localization is a cornerstone of Elista’sglobal strategy. By tailoring our products to suit the cultural and functionalpreferences of each region, we enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.For example, our offerings range from Smart TVs in India to power products inAfrica and water dispensers in the UAE.

Localized promotions, such as grandoffers during Ramadan in the UAE or Onam in Kerala, strengthen our connectionwith consumers. This customization not only differentiates Elista incompetitive markets but also ensures that we remain relevant and resonate with ourtarget audience.

What role does the new manufacturing facility playin Elista’s global expansion strategy?

Our new manufacturing facility is acritical enabler of Elista’s global ambitions. In the first phase, the focuswill be on producing Smart TVs and monitors, significantly increasing ourproduction capacity to meet global demand.

By reducing lead times for exports, wecan respond swiftly to market needs, leveraging our existing distributionnetwork across 18+ countries. This facility underscores our commitment toestablishing India as a hub for high-quality, globally competitive products,aligning perfectly with our expansion strategy.

How does Elista incorporate sustainability andenergy efficiency into its global growth plans?

Sustainability is a priority for Elistaas we expand globally. We integrate energy-efficient technologies into ourproduct designs to address the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. Ourcommitment to eco-friendly manufacturing practices ensures that we minimizeenvironmental impact while maintaining high standards of production.

By embedding sustainability into ourstrategy, we are not only meeting current consumer expectations but alsopositioning Elista as a forward-thinking brand that contributes to asustainable future.