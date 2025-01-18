Live
Just In
Elon Musk’s Possible Visit to India’s Maha Kumbh Mela Sparks Buzz
Renowned author Amish Tripathi hints at Elon Musk potentially visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela, stirring excitement among Indian enthusiasts.
What if Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, attended the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela? The idea isn’t far-fetched, especially after Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, attended the event. Indian author Amish Tripathi is reportedly behind the invitation extended to Musk.
After meeting Musk, Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction, shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “An invigorating hour spent with none other than Elon Musk, in an exclusive event organised by Manoj Ladwa. We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering, amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!”
The image features Musk alongside an Indian delegation, including Ritesh Agarwal, Aryaman Birla, and Jay Kotak.
The visit coincided with a tour of Starbase, where SpaceX successfully launched Starship Flight 7 and achieved a booster catch. While Musk’s attendance at the Maha Kumbh Mela remains unconfirmed, Tripathi’s post has ignited excitement and speculation about the Tesla CEO’s potential involvement in one of India’s most celebrated spiritual gatherings.