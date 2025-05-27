Live
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Approval to Start Satellite Internet in India: $10 per month
Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, is close to launching in India with affordable plans starting at $10 per month.
Elon Musk’s satellite internet, Starlink, is close to starting in India. The company has finished most of the government’s rules needed to launch. Starlink may offer plans starting at $10 (about ₹850) per month, making it one of the cheapest satellite internet services in the world.
Starlink got a Letter of Intent from India’s Department of Telecommunications. This means they have the first permission to start working in India. Earlier, Starlink faced delays because of tougher government rules and licenses.
Starlink plans to offer low-cost plans with unlimited data to attract many users fast. They want to get 10 million customers in India. The company hopes to earn money by reaching many users to cover its large costs.
But India’s telecom regulator, TRAI, wants to add extra charges for city users. They suggest a ₹500 monthly fee for each city user. This might make satellite internet more expensive than regular internet in cities.
Starlink and other satellite companies may also have to pay 4% of their earnings, a yearly fee of ₹3,500 per spectrum block, and an 8% license fee. These rules are not final and need government approval.
Even with these costs, Starlink wants to keep prices low at first. They aim to serve many people, especially in rural areas where internet is slow or not available.
In other countries like US Starlink is more expensive. The basic plan costs $80 (₹6,800) per month with unlimited data but slower speed during busy times. Customers must buy a starter kit for $349 (₹29,700). For travelers, Starlink offers plans starting at $50 (₹4,200) for 50GB data plus a $299 (₹25,400) kit fee.