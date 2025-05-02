Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 2, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now!

Garena has shared new Free Fire Max codes for today. You can use these codes to get free rewards like gun skins, emotes, outfits, and more. These codes work for 24 hours only, so use them fast!

How to Use the Codes

1. Go to: reward.ff.garena.com



2. Log in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK

3. Paste the code in the box

4. Click Confirm

5. Click OK on the pop-up

6. Get your gift in the game mail

Today’s Free Codes (May 2, 2025)

FFBYS2MQX9KM – May Booyah Pass Premium Plus

XF4SQKCH6HY4 – LOL Emote

PXTXFCNSV2YK – Paradox Evo Bundle

FFSTQKNPFDZ9 – Midnight Fist + Motorbike

FFCKRAXQTS9S – Dark Animation

FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Top 3 Bunny Bundle

FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Emote

FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage Emote Set

HQ2KTQNCX2YK – Dragon Skywing

YKW2TSQPXDL8 – Gloo Wall Skin

FFMTSXTPVQZ9 – Mythos Fist Skin

NPFT7FKPCXNQ – M1887 One Punch Man Skin

FFM1VSWCPXN9 – M1014 Evo Gun + Tokens

Important