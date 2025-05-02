Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 2, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now!
Garena has released fresh redeem codes for Free Fire Max on May 2, 2025. These codes allow players to unlock exciting in-game rewards such as emotes, gun skins, outfits, and bundles.
Garena has shared new Free Fire Max codes for today. You can use these codes to get free rewards like gun skins, emotes, outfits, and more. These codes work for 24 hours only, so use them fast!
How to Use the Codes
1. Go to: reward.ff.garena.com
2. Log in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK
3. Paste the code in the box
4. Click Confirm
5. Click OK on the pop-up
6. Get your gift in the game mail
Today’s Free Codes (May 2, 2025)
FFBYS2MQX9KM – May Booyah Pass Premium Plus
XF4SQKCH6HY4 – LOL Emote
PXTXFCNSV2YK – Paradox Evo Bundle
FFSTQKNPFDZ9 – Midnight Fist + Motorbike
FFCKRAXQTS9S – Dark Animation
FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Top 3 Bunny Bundle
FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Emote
FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage Emote Set
HQ2KTQNCX2YK – Dragon Skywing
YKW2TSQPXDL8 – Gloo Wall Skin
FFMTSXTPVQZ9 – Mythos Fist Skin
NPFT7FKPCXNQ – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
FFM1VSWCPXN9 – M1014 Evo Gun + Tokens
Important
- Codes work only once per account
- You must log in (guest accounts won’t work)
- Use codes before they expire