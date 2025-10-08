Live
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes October 8, 2025 – Claim Free In-Game Rewards
Highlights
Get today’s Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8, 2025. Redeem them to receive free skins, characters, and other in-game rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX gives daily redeem codes that let players claim free in-game items like skins, characters, and other rewards.
These codes are useful if you cannot join in-game events.
Today’s Redeem Codes:
F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
How to Redeem:
Visit reward.ff.garena.com
Log in to your Free Fire MAX account.
Click the redeem banner.
Enter the code and press Confirm.
Rewards appear in your account within 24 hours.
