Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 25, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards, Diamonds & Skins
Check the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 25, 2025. Redeem today to unlock free rewards including diamonds, weapon skins, and gold. Limited-time codes – claim them now!
Here are the new codes for Gareena Free Fire Max enthusiasts, as it has released new codes to redeem on August 25.
Gareena players can redeem these codes to avail rewards such as weapon skins, gold, and diamonds, among others. However, players should be aware that these codes will only be available for a limited time. So, redeem them as soon as possible.
The game is available on both iOS and Android for download.
Check Fire Max codes here:
A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
Know how to claim these codes:
Players need to visit the official Garena website and log in with their Gmail, Facebook, or X accounts. They have to redeem the codes by pasting the codes in the box provided.
Gamers will get a confirmation notification once they submit the codes.
They will receive the rewards at the registered email address.