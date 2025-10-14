Google Announces $10 Billion Investment in Data Center and AI Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Google will construct a one-GW data center campus located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, that will combine AI infrastructure as well as energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network.

Google Inc.'s Google $10 billion investment India to establish an enormous data center as well as an artificial intelligence center within Andhra Pradesh, officials from the southern Indian state announced, marking the largest Andhra Pradesh tech investment kind within the South Asian nation.Google is planning to build a 1 gigawatt data center campus within the city's port of Visakhapatnam which will include Google AI project Andhra Pradesh, massive energy sources and an expanded fibre-optic infrastructure, in a press release issued by the government of India. An official agreement is likely to be signed Tuesday.

This move comes amid growing the competition between large tech firms, who are investing heavily in the construction of new data centres in order to satisfy the growing need in AI services.

"In the age of information is today the oil of tomorrow, these initiatives will provide an advantage strategically," state IT minister Nara Lokesh told. $2.5 billion to build an immense Google data centre India. AI center within Andhra Pradesh.

Project proposed Raiden Info Tech (Google's subsidiary) data center project located in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) will require Google investment 2025 of Rs 87.520 million ($10 billion) and is anticipated to create 188,000 new jobs as well as add an additional an annual income of Rs 10,518 crore to the state's gross domestic product (GSDP) for the 2028-2032 timeframe. "In Andhra Pradesh, we've two engines in the "bullet train". We're not just able to provide the most competitive incentives, but can also assist with policies...including what needs to be implemented at the central and state levels," the Minister said.