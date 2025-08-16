Live
Google celebrates 79th Independence Day with doodle showcasing national accolades
Google on Friday celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a doodle that showcases national achievements in diverse fields. The doodle features traditional tile artwork from different regions of the country, depicting an enduring artistic expression of India. The artwork, illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, showcases the country’s diverse achievements -- from several successful space missions to world chess championships to triumphs in the field of cricket as well as international accolades in the cinema industry.
“The tiles are a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India, ranging from Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal),” Google said.
“Each tile showcases a different style and a different national achievement, from space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions,” the tech giant added.
The doodle displays the word ‘GOOGLE’ in six uniquely designed tiles, each representing a distinct regional style.