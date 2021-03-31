Google Meet free unlimited calls extended until September 30

Google has been expanding the free Google Meet services since last year thanks to Covid-19. It was supposed to expire on September 30, but then it was extended until March 31, 2021, and Google has extended it again until June of this year. Google Meet users can continue to make longer calls for free.

Google Meet's unlimited calling feature allows users to make calls for up to 24 hours. This is limited to 60 minutes for free Google Meet users. With the extension, anyone with a Gmail account can now receive calls from Google Meet for up to 24 hours, free of charge. Considering how Covid-19 cases are still active globally, and people continue to work from home, it will be beneficial.

For the additional features of Google Meet, users will need to opt for Google Workspace subscription plans. With this Google Meet, users can invite up to 250 participants for a call, save meetings to Google Drive, and have access to features such as hand-raising, surveys and Q&A, meeting rooms, attendance reports, and smart noise cancellation.

Google, in recent months, has been adding new features to Meet. You recently added a grid view for your mobile apps. This feature will be available on iOS first, with the ability to view up to eight participants simultaneously. Those who speak will be highlighted, and those who are not interacting for a while will move out of sight to make room for other participants. This is similar to how the grid view works in the Google Meet web app.