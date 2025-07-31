Google to Use AI to Guess Users’ Age on YouTube, Stricter Controls Ahead for Suspected Minors

In a significant move to tighten age-related safety measures, Google is set to introduce an AI-powered age estimation system on YouTube. This initiative, beginning August 13 with a test rollout in the United States, aims to identify users' likely age based on their behaviour, rather than relying solely on the birthdate entered during account creation.

For years, it has been easy for users—especially minors—to bypass YouTube's content restrictions by entering a false birthdate. Many simply claim to be over 18 to unlock access to restricted videos and features. However, Google now plans to close this loophole by turning to artificial intelligence. Rather than taking users at their word, YouTube will analyse their engagement habits to estimate whether they are likely adults or minors.

The new AI system will examine a range of user signals to determine age, including search patterns, the types of videos watched, scrolling and clicking behaviour, and the overall activity on the app. Even the longevity of the account will be considered in this analysis.

"YouTube explained its plan in a short note: 'We will use AI to interpret a variety of signals that help us to determine whether a user is over or under 18. These signals include the types of videos a user is searching for, the categories of videos they have watched, or the longevity of the account.'"

If the AI system identifies an account as likely belonging to someone under 18, it will automatically apply stricter safety protocols—even if the account is registered with a date of birth indicating adulthood. These restrictions may include blocking access to specific video categories such as dating and intense fitness content, removing personalized ads, and disabling features like live chat and comments.

To lift these limitations, flagged users will be required to verify their age. This could involve submitting official identification, using a credit card, or uploading a selfie for facial verification. Until then, the account will remain restricted under the new policy.

This initiative is part of a broader trend in digital safety. Globally, there is growing pressure on tech companies to implement more robust age-verification methods. Countries like the UK have already introduced stringent online age-check laws, and similar regulations are expected to surface in the US and other nations. Google’s proactive approach through AI-based verification seems to be a step toward staying compliant with these emerging standards.

Initially, the AI-based system will only be tested on a limited group of U.S. users. However, if the test phase proves successful, a wider rollout—including in regions like India—is expected in the near future. For users who have long relied on inaccurate age declarations to gain unrestricted access, this shift may bring an end to that workaround.

Google’s move underscores a critical shift in how tech platforms are responding to youth safety online—less trust, more technology-driven verification.