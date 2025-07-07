Live
GTA 6 Release Date, New City, and First Girl Hero – Simple Story for Gamers
Rockstar Games will launch GTA 6 on May 26, 2026. The game has a new city, girl hero, and fun story.
Rockstar Games said GTA 6 will come out on May 26, 2026. They shared a new video on YouTube. Many people were happy and surprised. The video shows cool pictures and fun parts of the game.
Long Wait
GTA 5 came out in 2013. Now, after 13 years, GTA 6 is ready. That is a very long wait.
Big Game
The game is very big and costs a lot to make. It has a huge world and bright, clear pictures.
Girl Main
For the first time, you can play as a girl named Lucia. She has a friend who helps her in the game.
New City
The game is in a city called Vice City. The city looks real with many cars, lights, and buildings.
Early Leak
In 2022, some parts of the game were shown early online by mistake. Rockstar had to show the trailer sooner than planned.
Excited Fans
Fans are very happy and waiting for the game. Rockstar wants to make it fun for all players.