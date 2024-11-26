HMD Fusion with 108MP Camera and Gaming Outfit Debuts in India

HMD Global has launched its latest smartphone, the HMD Fusion, in India. This innovative device is priced at ₹17,999 and will be available for purchase on Amazon. instarting November 29 at 12:01 PM. Packed with cutting-edge features, including a 108MP rear camera, customizable Smart Outfits, and gaming enhancements, the HMD Fusion promises a unique and versatile smartphone experience.

Customizable Smart Outfits for Every Need

The unique feature of the HMD Fusion is its ability to transform through attachable Smart Outfits. These include theCasual Outfit,Flashy Outfit, andGaming Outfit, each designed to improve the phone's hardware and software for different uses. The integration is made possible through six specialized smart pins, creating a seamless connection between the device and its chosen outfit.

Gaming Outfit: Provides advanced gameplay controls for a superior mobile gaming experience.

Flashy Outfit: Features a foldable RGB LED flash ring with 16 million colour combinations, perfect for stunning selfies.

Display and Performance

The HMD Fusion sports a 6.56-inch HD+ HID display with a90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday use. The phone is powered by theSnapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor,pairedwith 8GB of RAM and expandable storage of up to 256GB. HMD'svirtual memory extension technologyfurther boosts performance, ensuring lag-free multitasking.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the HMD Fusion's108MP dual rear cameraand50MP front camera. Advanced features likeNight Mode 3.0, gesture-based selfies,Flash Shot 2.0with tracking focus, and tone control enable lifelike portraits and detailed low-light shots.

Battery and Software

The HMD Fusion is powered by a5000mAh battery designed to supportover 800 charge cycles. The in-box33W fast chargerensures quick power-ups. Running onAndroid 14, the device guaranteestwo years of OS updatesandthree years of security updates, keeping it secure and up todate.

Repairability and Sustainability

A noteworthy feature of the HMD Fusion is itsRight to Repair – Gen 2design, which allows users to replace components like the display, battery, or charging port using just a screwdriver. This initiative not only extends the phone's lifespan but also contributes to reducing e-waste.

Gaming Partnerships

To improve theGaming Outfitexperience, HMD has joined hands withDigital TurbineandAptoidein India. This collaboration brings the Aptoide game store to the HMD Fusion, offering access to a wide selection of popular mobile games.

Pricing and Offers

The HMD Fusion offers aTech Block Conceptdesign and includes the Casual, Flashy, and Gaming Outfits, worth ₹5,999, as complimentary. Early buyers can avail themselves of the device at a discounted price of ₹15,999 with applicable bank offers. This launch reaffirms HMD Global's commitment to delivering innovative and user-centric devices that cater to diverse needs.