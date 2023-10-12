iOS 17 Bug: Users Complain iPhones Turning Off Automatically- Report

According to a report from 9to5Mac, iPhones have shown unusual behaviour lately. Although there are no discernible performance issues, HT Tech reported that these devices turn off autonomously for extended periods during the night.



Zac Hall of 9to5Mac reportedly shared a case where his iPhone 15 Pro Max, running iOS 17.0.3, apparently shut down overnight. According to him, the evidence is in the battery data, which showed an interruption from midnight to 3 in the morning. It is worth noting that this problem should not be attributed exclusively to the new iPhone 15 series.



In the iOS subreddit, a user named Nathan Lessage posted, "My iPhone just turned itself off between roughly 3 AM and 7 AM. As my alarm went off, I noticed that I had to re-enter my SIM pin, and it wouldn't get out of the sleep focus without my intervention."



Reportedly, some other user commented below 9to5Mac's post, "Same for me last night too. I used Standby mode on my 14 Pro Max at night for the first time and noticed it had gone off and was back showing the lock screen when I woke up for a bit during the night. I had to log in with my password again."



For those experiencing a similar problem, it is essential to understand that Apple has not provided an official explanation at this point; it is highly probable that this issue is linked to an iOS 17 bug, potentially affecting battery usage statistics or causing iPhones to power down automatically for extended periods. To ascertain if your iPhone has turned off overnight, follow these steps: Navigate to Settings, select Battery, and tap the "Last 24 hours" option. The chart will display your battery consumption data for the preceding 24 hours.