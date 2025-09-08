iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to Launch with Major Camera and Design Upgrades

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iPhone 17 series tomorrow, September 9, at 10:30 PM IST. The spotlight will be on the Pro models—iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max—which are expected to deliver significant upgrades across design, performance, and cameras. Leaks have already generated huge excitement, pointing to a big leap forward compared to the iPhone 16 lineup.

Display and Design Changes

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could sport a larger 6.9-inch panel. Both will reportedly include brighter screens with tougher anti-reflective coatings for improved clarity. All iPhone 17 models may adopt 120Hz refresh rate panels, though only the Pro versions are likely to retain adaptive refresh rate technology that drops to 1Hz, enabling always-on display functionality.

Design-wise, a noticeable shift could be on the horizon. While the overall size may remain similar to last year, thickness could increase slightly to house bigger batteries. Apple is said to be moving away from its titanium frame in favour of a new dual-material approach: aluminum on the upper rear portion for strength, and glass on the lower half to support wireless charging. CAD renders suggest a striking horizontal rectangular camera module spanning the top portion of the phone, marking a bold design refresh.

Triple 48MP Camera Setup

One of the biggest highlights of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is the new camera system. According to leaks, Apple may finally bring a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, complementing the wide and ultra-wide cameras that already feature 48MP sensors. This would make the iPhone 17 Pro series the first to offer three 48MP lenses, promising sharper photos and improved detail.

Zoom capabilities could also see a major jump. While the Pro may offer up to 3.5x optical zoom, the Pro Max could stretch to an impressive 8x. Other rumored features include 8K video recording, dual video capture (front and rear cameras simultaneously), and possibly a variable aperture on the wide lens. On the front, all 2025 iPhones, including the Pro models, might get a 24MP selfie camera—double the resolution of last year.

Performance with A19 Pro Chip

The iPhone 17 Pro series will reportedly debut the powerful A19 Pro chip, built on a refined 3nm process for better efficiency and performance. RAM is expected to increase to 12GB, compared to 8GB on the iPhone 16 Pro models. For the first time, vapor chamber cooling could be introduced to handle heat during gaming and 8K video recording.

Bigger Battery and Faster Charging

Battery life could also see a boost, especially with the Pro Max. Rumours suggest a 5,000mAh battery—the largest yet on an iPhone. Enhanced efficiency from the A19 Pro chip and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X80 modem could further improve endurance. Charging may get faster too, with Qi 2.2 wireless charging support at 25W and the possibility of reverse wireless charging for AirPods or Apple Watch.

Colours, Accessories, and Expected Pricing

Apple may introduce fresh colour options this year, including a unique copper-orange finish, classic shades like black, silver, gray, and dark blue, and a special “Liquid Glass” variant inspired by iOS 26. Cases are also rumoured to include cutouts for straps, metallic buttons, and possibly a new Apple magnetic crossbody strap accessory.

Pricing, however, might shift. Analysts at JPMorgan predict the iPhone 17 Pro could see a $100 price increase in the US, starting at $1,099, while the Pro Max may remain at $1,199. In India, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced around ₹1.30 lakh, with the Pro Max likely to cost about ₹1.44 lakh.