Jio Annual Plan of ₹601 Offers Unlimited 5G Data—Details

Jio subscribers now have an affordable way to enjoy unlimited 5G data with the newly introduced ₹601 annual plan. This plan is designed for users looking for high-speed connectivity throughout the year and can also be shared as a thoughtful gift. Here's everything you need to know about the plan and its benefits.

Key Details of the ₹601 Annual Plan

The ₹601 plan offers 12 upgrade vouchers to enhance your existing recharge plan with unlimited 5G data and increased daily 4G limits. However, there are a few conditions to be eligible for this plan:

Base Plan Requirement: You must already be on a Jio plan offering at least 1.5 GB of 4G data per day.

Eligible Plans: Popular plans like ₹199, ₹239, ₹299, and others in this range qualify.

Ineligible Plans: The voucher does not apply to the basic 1 GB/day plans or the ₹1,899 annual recharge plan.

How the ₹601 Plan Works

Once you purchase the ₹601 True 5G gift voucher, you'll receive 12 individual vouchers for upgrades.

Each voucher can be activated through the My Jio app, which provides unlimited 5G data and a daily 4G limit of 3 GB.

The voucher's validity matches your base plan's validity, with a maximum limit of 30 days per voucher. For instance, if your base plan has 28 days of validity, the 5G benefits will last for that period.

Over 12 months, you can activate these vouchers as needed.

Eligible Recharge Plans

This plan complements a wide array of Jio recharge options, including ₹199, ₹239, ₹299, ₹319, ₹329, ₹579, ₹666, ₹769, and ₹899 plans. To maximize the benefits, ensure that your base plan is active while activating a voucher.

Perfect for Gifting

An exceptional feature of the ₹601 plan is its giftability. You can purchase this plan for a friend or family member via the My Jio app. Before gifting, verify that the recipient is on an eligible plan so that they can enjoy the unlimited 5G benefits seamlessly.

Additional Short-Term 5G Plans

If you don't find ₹601 plan good, Jio also offers smaller 5G upgrade options:

₹51 Plan: Valid for 1 month.

₹101 Plan: Valid for 2 months.

₹151 Plan: Valid for 3 months.

These plans are ideal for users wanting to experience Jio's high-speed 5G connectivity without committing to a year-long plan. With the ₹601 plan, Jio continues to deliver affordable and flexible options for users eager to embrace the 5G era.