Jio Offers Great Discount on JioAirFiber Plans for New Users; Details

Jio has introduced an exciting new Freedom Offer on its JioAirFiber plans, providing a 30% discount for new users. This offer waives the Rs 1,000 installation charge, making it an attractive deal for those looking to set up a JioAirFiber broadband connection. However, it's essential to note that this offer is exclusively for new users, meaning existing customers won't benefit if they upgrade or switch plans.



The 30% discount under the Freedom Offer is essentially a waiver of the Rs 1,000 installation fee, specifically targeting new customers. If you've already booked JioAirFiber but haven't had the broadband installed yet, you're still eligible for this discount. This offer is valid for a limited time, starting from July 26 and running until August 15.



With the Freedom Offer, Jio's 3-month JioAirFiber plan, which typically costs Rs 2,121 for the plan and an additional Rs 1,000 for installation (totalling Rs 3,121), will now be available for Rs 2,121 until the offer ends on August 15. This significant discount makes it an opportune time for new users to set up their JioAirFiber connection.



JioAirFiber plans are designed to cater to a wide range of internet needs, offering flexible pricing and impressive speeds. The plans are categorised into two main segments: AirFiber and AirFiber Max. The AirFiber plans are available at Rs 599, Rs 899, and Rs 1199 per month, delivering speeds up to 100 Mbps. These plans are perfect for activities like streaming, gaming, and browsing, and they include access to over 550 digital channels and 14 OTT apps. The top-tier Rs 1199 plan adds value with complimentary subscriptions to popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.



For users needing higher speeds, the AirFiber Max plans to offer premium options priced at Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999 per month, providing speeds up to 1 Gbps. These plans come with similar digital channel and OTT app access, including subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime.



Additionally, JioAirFiber plans feature parental controls, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an integrated security firewall. Customers setting up a new connection can choose between a 6-month or 12-month plan, with the annual plan offering a waived Rs 1,000 installation fee, making it a cost-effective option for long-term use. This Freedom Offer from Jio presents a valuable opportunity for new users to experience high-speed internet with significant savings.





