'Metro Mitra' App Set to Revolutionise Last-Mile Connectivity

Bengaluru : In a bid to address the persistent challenge of last-mile connectivity for metro passengers, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) is gearing up for the launch of their latest innovation, 'Metro Mitra,' on September 6. Building upon the success of their previous offering, the 'Namma Yatri' app, 'Metro Mitra' seeks to seamlessly connect metro commuters to their final destinations, starting from metro stations within the city.

What sets 'Metro Mitra' apart is its ingenious technology that eliminates the need for customers to download a dedicated application. Instead, commuters can unlock this innovative service simply by scanning a QR code.



'Metro Mitra,' developed by ARDU, represents a pioneering solution to the common conundrum faced by passengers who often struggle to secure rides for short-distance journeys. With this application, ARDU aims to bridge this gap and enhance the overall metro commuting experience.

Remarkably, 'Metro Mitra' places the convenience of passengers at the forefront. It negates the necessity of app downloads, making the process hassle-free. Commuters merely need to scan a QR code displayed outside the metro stations to access rides.

Upon scanning the QR code, passengers are directed to a webpage featuring a list of prominent landmarks located within a 5-kilometer radius of the metro station. Subsequently, upon selecting their desired landmark, a one-time password (OTP) is generated, facilitating the booking of their ride. Auto-rickshaw drivers who have integrated the application into their operations will promptly receive a notification and proceed to pick up the passenger.

As for fare calculation, 'Metro Mitra' adheres to the government-prescribed meter rates. A nominal charge of Rs. 10 is also applied towards maintenance and further development of the app.

According to sources, the ‘Metro Mitra’ service will be accessible for journeys originating at metro stations and concluding at various locations. However, ARDU has plans to extend the service to encompass transportation from significant landmarks to metro stations in the coming months.

In a bid to further streamline the metro commuting experience, ARDU is reportedly in talks with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to integrate 'Metro Mitra' services with its WhatsApp chatbox, which is primarily used for ticket bookings.

This collaborative endeavour holds the potential to offer commuters an even more comprehensive and user-friendly transportation solution.