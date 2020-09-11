Moto G9 Plus launched with Snapdragon 730G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery: Find Details

After a sequence of leaks and rumours, the Moto G9 Plus is finally official. After the Moto G9 and Moto G9 Play it's the third and largest smartphone in the Moto G9 series. The smartphone has been launched first in Brazil, and it's expected to arrive in other markets soon.

Moto G9: Price Details



Moto G9 Plus is priced around BRL 2.499,10 which translates to approximately ₹31,000. The price of the phone will differ based on the market. The smartphone is available in two colour options of rose gold and indigo blue. There's only one variant of the Moto G9 Plus available which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Moto G9: Specifications

When it comes to its specifications, Moto G9 Plus brings a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole design. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G processor powers the Moto G9 Plus. It is power-packed by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for TurboPower 30W fast charging.

For photography purpose, Moto G9 Plus sports a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and also a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front part, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is housed.

Connectivity options on the Moto G9 Plus comprise Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Moto G9 smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software area, Moto G9 Plus runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

So far, Motorola has launched the Moto G9 in India. Moto G9 is priced at ₹11,999, and it comes with an HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 processor, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. There's no official announcement on when exactly Motorola plans to launch the Moto G9 Plus in the country.