OnePlus Ace 6 Debuts in China, Expected to Arrive in India as OnePlus 15R

OnePlus is gearing up for an exciting launch as the company introduces its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6, in China today. The device will be unveiled alongside the flagship OnePlus 15, marking another milestone in the brand’s performance-focused lineup. While the Ace series typically remains exclusive to the Chinese market, OnePlus is expected to bring this model to India soon, rebranded as the OnePlus 15R.

For Indian buyers waiting for a powerful yet affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) promises to be a compelling choice. The device combines flagship-level performance, advanced cooling, and impressive battery life, making it ideal for gamers and heavy users alike.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Ace 6 closely resembles the OnePlus 15, featuring a sleek metallic frame and a square-shaped camera module. The phone houses a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor for crisp and detailed shots.

Under the hood, the Ace 6 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the flagship processor from last year, ensuring top-tier performance. To maintain consistent power during intense use, OnePlus has incorporated its advanced Glacier cooling system and even added a dedicated gaming chip to enhance gameplay smoothness and efficiency.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, promising an ultra-smooth visual experience whether you’re gaming or streaming. Powering the device is a massive 7,800mAh battery, which surpasses even the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh capacity. It supports 120W fast charging, ensuring quick refills despite the large battery size.

Durability is another area where the Ace 6 excels. The device boasts IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance, making it more robust than most competitors in its segment.

Although OnePlus has not yet announced the OnePlus 15R’s India launch date or pricing, reports suggest it could debut by the end of this year. The pricing is likely to mirror the OnePlus 13R, which launched at ₹42,999.

With powerful specs, premium design, and a competitive price point, the OnePlus Ace 6 (15R) could become one of the most balanced smartphones in OnePlus’s mid-premium range.