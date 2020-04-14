OnePlus Company Also Launches Its Bullets Wireless Z Earphones

Just now we have seen the amazing specifications of OnePlus 8 Series mobiles. Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro mobiles hold 5G technology and raise the game bar with their high-end features.

After launching these mobiles, OnePlus company also unveiled the 'Bullets Wireless Z Earphones' through live stream launch event. These ear accessories are the successor of 'Bullets Wireless 2' earphones.

Coming to specifications:

• 10 Hours of Listening Capacity with Mere 10 Minutes of Complete Charge

• 20 Hours Playback with Full charge

• Type C port

• Low Latency mode

• Quick Switch mode

• Quick Pair mode

• Silicon Ear-tips and neckband

• Colours Available: Black, Blue, Mint and Oat

• Price: USD 49.95

• In-line remote controls

• Magnetic control feature for pause or play music options

• 9.2mm Dynamic driver and super bass tone in each earbud

• IP55 sweat and water-resistant

• Bluetooth 5.0 range with 33ft distance

• Weight: 28 grams

Well, the release date is yet to be announced!!! For now, the specifications of 'Bullets Wireless Z Earphones' are just amazing and simply fabulous!!!