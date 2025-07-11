Live
- UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
- Principal, staffer held for menstrual check of students
OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
OpenAI could soon unveil an AI web browser with built-in ChatGPT, aiming to simplify everyday tasks with an integrated Operator agent.
OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to launch its own AI web browser in the “coming weeks,” according to Reuters. The move could bring OpenAI’s Operator AI agent directly into the browser, helping users handle everyday tasks like booking reservations, filling out forms, and more, all part of OpenAI’s vision for an increasingly “agentic” future.
The new browser is expected to include a “native” ChatGPT interface, letting users chat with the AI directly through the browser without needing to visit OpenAI’s main website. Sources also indicate that OpenAI’s browser will run on Google’s open-source Chromium engine — the same technology behind popular browsers like Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera.
This development follows hot on the heels of AI startup Perplexity’s own browser debut. Perplexity recently introduced its Chromium-based Comet browser for subscribers at a monthly rate of $200. Comet comes preloaded with Perplexity’s AI search engine and an integrated assistant. OpenAI’s anticipated launch could add more pressure on Google, which might soon have to sell Chrome due to a federal antitrust ruling. Interestingly, both OpenAI and Perplexity have said they’d consider buying Chrome if that happens.
This isn’t the first hint of OpenAI’s browser ambitions. Last year, The Information revealed that OpenAI was exploring the idea and had hired two key figures involved in creating Google Chrome. OpenAI already blended its search tools within ChatGPT, so bringing these capabilities to a dedicated browser appears to be the next logical step.