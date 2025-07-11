OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to launch its own AI web browser in the “coming weeks,” according to Reuters. The move could bring OpenAI’s Operator AI agent directly into the browser, helping users handle everyday tasks like booking reservations, filling out forms, and more, all part of OpenAI’s vision for an increasingly “agentic” future.

The new browser is expected to include a “native” ChatGPT interface, letting users chat with the AI directly through the browser without needing to visit OpenAI’s main website. Sources also indicate that OpenAI’s browser will run on Google’s open-source Chromium engine — the same technology behind popular browsers like Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera.

This development follows hot on the heels of AI startup Perplexity’s own browser debut. Perplexity recently introduced its Chromium-based Comet browser for subscribers at a monthly rate of $200. Comet comes preloaded with Perplexity’s AI search engine and an integrated assistant. OpenAI’s anticipated launch could add more pressure on Google, which might soon have to sell Chrome due to a federal antitrust ruling. Interestingly, both OpenAI and Perplexity have said they’d consider buying Chrome if that happens.

This isn’t the first hint of OpenAI’s browser ambitions. Last year, The Information revealed that OpenAI was exploring the idea and had hired two key figures involved in creating Google Chrome. OpenAI already blended its search tools within ChatGPT, so bringing these capabilities to a dedicated browser appears to be the next logical step.