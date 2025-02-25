Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8: Cutting-Edge Cameras and Advanced Features Set for Launch

Oppo is gearing up for an exciting launch with its latest flagship smartphones, the Find X8 Ultra and Find X8. Following the recent debut of the Find N5 foldable, the company is ready to unveil these high-end models, designed to make a mark in the premium smartphone market.

The Find X8 Ultra has been dubbed the "Night God" by an Oppo executive, hinting at its exceptional low-light photography capabilities. Meanwhile, the Find X8 is expected to offer a sleek and powerful alternative to compete with other leading flagship devices.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Camera Innovations

Leaked images of the Find X8 Ultra reveal a bold new camera design that showcases Oppo’s commitment to innovation. The device is expected to feature an advanced lens with a larger aperture, allowing more light intake for superior night photography. Additionally, Oppo has focused on enhancing color accuracy through upgraded hardware, ensuring more natural and vivid images.

Zhou Yibao, Oppo’s Director of Flagship Products, emphasized the challenges of low-light photography, describing it as one of the most difficult aspects of smartphone imaging. To tackle this, the Find X8 Ultra will come equipped with a powerful image signal processor (ISP) designed to enhance night-time photo processing.

Find X8: Compact Yet Powerful

Previously rumored to be the Find X8 Mini, this model is set to rival top-tier smartphones such as the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air. The Find X8 is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9400 processor and feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens with a 1/1.56” sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring sharp and stable shots.

Expected Launch and Certification

Reports suggest that the Find X8 Ultra has already received radio certification in China, signaling an imminent launch. The smartphone is rumoured to boast a cutting-edge camera system, featuring a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, and a periscope telephoto camera with impressive optical zoom capabilities.

As Oppo prepares to unveil these new additions to its flagship lineup, smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to cutting-edge technology and industry-leading camera features. The official launch is expected to take place next month, setting the stage for fierce competition in the premium segment.