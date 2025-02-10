Paytm launched the ‘Receive Money QR Widget’; How to use it on Smartphones

Paytm has introduced the ‘Receive Money QR Widget’ for Android users after receiving a positive response from iOS users, making it easier for influencers, shopkeepers, freelancers, and small businesses to accept payments instantly—without even opening the Paytm app.

Additionally, the company has launched a distinct coin-drop sound, providing real-time notification of payments received. This instantly recognizable alert enhances the user experience and reinforces payment transparency. This innovation reflects Paytm’s commitment to continuously innovate based on user needs, offering greater convenience and confidence in mobile payments.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to set up and use the widget for seamless payment collection.

Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up the Paytm QR Widget on Android

1. Open the Paytm app

2. Tap on your profile icon in the top left to open the flyout menu

3. Tap on the “Add QR to Homescreen” button below your QR code

4. Upon confirming, the QR widget will be added to your phone’s home screen

5. Once you close the Paytm app, you will see the QR widget on your home screen

6. Now, you can simply show the QR widget to receive money instantly, without needing to open the Paytm app the next time you need to receive payments

7. You will hear a coin-drop notification sound whenever someone makes a payment

Key Benefits of the Paytm ‘Receive Money QR Widget’:

1. Faster Payment Collection – Accept payments instantly from the home screen.

2. Seamless Experience – No need to open the Paytm app every time.

3. Real-Time Alerts – Receive immediate payment confirmation with a unique sound.

4. Ideal for Businesses & Individuals – Perfect for shopkeepers, freelancers, and delivery agents.

With this innovative feature, Paytm continues to revolutionize digital payments, ensuring a faster and hassle-free experience for all users. Start using the *‘Receive Money QR Widget’* today and make accepting payments effortless!

Paytm offers user-centric innovations, allowing users to link their bank accounts, create UPI IDs, and make seamless self-account transfers, peer-to-peer transactions, and online and offline payments. It also provides UPI Lite for small-value transactions, RuPay Credit Card linking on UPI, and an auto-pay service, improving the overall payment experience. Expanding its global reach, Paytm now supports international UPI payments at locations where UPI is accepted, including the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.