Perplexity AI Launches Interactive Language Learning Feature for Real-World Conversations

Perplexity AI, the fast-growing AI-powered knowledge platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking interactive language learning feature designed to make mastering new languages more engaging and practical. Announced by CEO Aravind Srinivas on October 16, the new capability aims to enhance how users learn foreign languages, with a focus on real-world communication and travel readiness.

Currently available on iOS and the web—with Android support coming soon—the tool allows users to explore conversational phrases, greetings, and essential expressions using AI-generated, immersive experiences. This marks a significant leap for Perplexity as it moves beyond traditional text-based AI responses toward more dynamic, experience-driven learning.





We’ve built a new experience for learning languages on Perplexity. Answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens. Available on iOS and web. Coming soon to Android. pic.twitter.com/F63qecYNGe — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 16, 2025





“The answers need to go beyond text to interactive experiences and cards embedded into the stream of tokens,” said Srinivas, emphasising how this approach enables deeper, more intuitive engagement.

A Demonstration Rooted in Real-World Scenarios

To showcase the new feature’s potential, Srinivas shared a demonstration video depicting a user preparing for a trip to Korea. The AI assistant generated context-based content—ranging from polite greetings to useful travel phrases—that could help users communicate effortlessly in everyday situations.

This demonstration reflects Perplexity’s broader mission to make AI not just informative but experiential and practical, catering to both travellers and language enthusiasts seeking a more natural way to learn and retain information.

Expanding Accessibility Across Platforms

The rollout of this language learning experience underscores Perplexity’s commitment to accessibility and cross-platform innovation. With its availability already extended to iOS and web users, the company has confirmed that Android users will gain access soon, ensuring a unified experience across devices.

This development builds on Perplexity’s growing reputation as a leader in interactive AI applications—bridging the gap between learning, real-world utility, and intelligent assistance.

AI Steps Into Fundraising

Beyond the new product release, Srinivas has also drawn attention for using AI in another surprising arena—fundraising. Speaking at an event hosted by Berkeley Haas, he revealed that he leverages his own AI tools to respond to investor queries during funding rounds.

“Series A was the only time I made a pitch deck. For all other funding rounds at Perplexity, I’ve never created one,” Srinivas said. “I simply prepare a memo and tell investors they can ask anything they want during a Q&A.”

According to The Information, Perplexity last raised $73.6 million, valuing the company at $520 million. Instead of relying on traditional slide decks, Srinivas uses written memos, live Q&A sessions, and AI-generated responses—demonstrating how the company’s tools can streamline complex business interactions as effectively as they enhance user learning.

With innovations like the new language learning assistant and its bold use of AI in corporate processes, Perplexity continues to redefine how artificial intelligence can simplify both personal and professional communication in the modern world.