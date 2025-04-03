Quordle Hints and Answers for April 3, 2025: Tips and Solutions Revealed

Quordle is a game where you guess four five-letter words. You have nine tries. After each guess, letters turn green if they’re right, yellow if they’re in the word but wrong place, and grey if they’re not in the word.

Hints for April 3, 2025

Here are today’s hints:

Hint 1:

First word (top-left): starts with ‘A’ .

starts with . Second word (top-right): starts with ‘J’ .

starts with . Third word (bottom-left): starts with ‘D’ .

starts with . Fourth word (bottom-right): starts with ‘J’.

Hint 2:

First word has 2 vowels.

Second word has 1 vowel.

Third word has 1 vowel.

Fourth word has 1 vowel.

Hint 3:

First word doesn’t have repeating letters.

Second word has repeating letters.

Third word doesn’t have repeating letters.

Fourth word has repeating letters.

Hint 4: Meanings:

First word: A stylish knot.

A stylish knot. Second word: A barrier in the waves.

A barrier in the waves. Third word: A state of being tipsy.

A state of being tipsy. Fourth word: Cheerful and full of spirit.

Answers for April 3, 2025

ASCOT

JETTY

DRUNK

JOLLY

Quordle History

Quordle was created in 2022 by Freddie Meyer, inspired by Wordle and Dordle. It became very popular, and in January 2023, Merriam-Webster bought it.