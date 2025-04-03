Live
Quordle Hints and Answers for April 3, 2025: Tips and Solutions Revealed
Get today’s Quordle hints and answers for April 3, 2025. Solve the four five-letter word puzzles with our helpful tips, and learn how to play Quordle. Find out the solutions and improve your game skills!
Quordle is a game where you guess four five-letter words. You have nine tries. After each guess, letters turn green if they’re right, yellow if they’re in the word but wrong place, and grey if they’re not in the word.
Hints for April 3, 2025
Here are today’s hints:
Hint 1:
- First word (top-left): starts with ‘A’.
- Second word (top-right): starts with ‘J’.
- Third word (bottom-left): starts with ‘D’.
- Fourth word (bottom-right): starts with ‘J’.
Hint 2:
- First word has 2 vowels.
- Second word has 1 vowel.
- Third word has 1 vowel.
- Fourth word has 1 vowel.
Hint 3:
- First word doesn’t have repeating letters.
- Second word has repeating letters.
- Third word doesn’t have repeating letters.
- Fourth word has repeating letters.
Hint 4: Meanings:
- First word: A stylish knot.
- Second word: A barrier in the waves.
- Third word: A state of being tipsy.
- Fourth word: Cheerful and full of spirit.
Answers for April 3, 2025
ASCOT
JETTY
DRUNK
JOLLY
How to Play Quordle
To play Quordle, guess four five-letter words in nine tries. After each guess, colors show you which letters are correct (green), which are in the word but in the wrong place (yellow), and which are not in the word (grey).
Quordle History
Quordle was created in 2022 by Freddie Meyer, inspired by Wordle and Dordle. It became very popular, and in January 2023, Merriam-Webster bought it.