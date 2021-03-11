Samsung Galaxy M12 to launch today in India

Samsung today launches the Galaxy M12 smartphone in India. Last month this smartphone was made official in Vietnam. The Galaxy M12 in India is expected to come with the same set of specs as the one that was released first.

The Galaxy M12 launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm today. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel. So far, Samsung has teased the Galaxy M12 to come with a 6,000 mAh battery, an 8nm Exynos processor, and a 48-megapixel quad camera. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille on the bottom. Galaxy M12 will also feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The specifications and design of the phone are the same as the Galaxy M12 launched in Vietnam. Here is a more detailed description of the phone's specifications. Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and an Infinity-V notch. It also runs on an octa-core processor and comes in three storage configurations of 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The smartphone also features a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB.

In addition to a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the Galaxy M12 also has a 2-megapixel macro sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone has a 6,000 mAh battery and also comes with 15 W fast charging support. It offers up to 24 hours of web browsing, 23-hour video playback, and music playback for nearly five days.