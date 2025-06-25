  • Menu
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 leaks ahead of launch

Official-looking renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 leak in all three colors, revealing a slimmer, lighter design ahead of July 9 launch.

Samsung’s next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold7, has leaked once again—this time in all three color options: Jet Black, Silver Shadow, and Blue Shadow. The images, shared by reliable tipster Evan Blass, appear to be official renders and showcase the device from nearly every angle.

One standout detail is the Fold7's noticeably slimmer profile, making it look more refined compared to its predecessor. It’s also reportedly 24 grams lighter, bringing the total weight down to 215 grams. When unfolded, it will measure between 3.9mm and 4.5mm, adding to its sleekness.

Pricing rumors suggest the 256GB variant will retail at €2,227, while the 512GB version could be priced at €2,309 in Europe.

The official launch of the Z Fold7 is scheduled for July 9, but with these continual leaks, there might be little left to unveil.


