Strands Puzzle Solution for March 19, 2025: Upright and Grand – Piano Parts Revealed
Highlights

Solve today's NYT Strands puzzle with the theme "Upright and Grand". Discover answers like COVER, FRAME, and PIANOPARTS to crack the puzzle and master the musical challenge.

Today's Strands puzzle in the New York Times has a musical theme called Upright and Grand, inspired by Ebony and ivory, which refers to a piano. The goal is to find hidden words connected to the theme.

The words you discover will give hints to the solution. Some example clue words are LADE, FRAG, SITE, STEM, and ROAD. Once you find three words with four or more letters, the game will unlock a theme word.

Theme words:

  • COVER
  • FRAME
  • PEDALS
  • HAMMERS
  • STRINGS
  • KEYBOARD

The spangram for today is PIANOPARTS, which uses all the letters on the board.

So, the puzzle’s theme is about the parts of a piano. Have fun solving and enjoy the challenge!

