Live
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
- Hyderabad-Vietnam Direct Flights Begin, Twice Weekly Service
Strands Puzzle Solution for March 19, 2025: "Upright and Grand" – Piano Parts Revealed
Highlights
Solve today's NYT Strands puzzle with the theme "Upright and Grand". Discover answers like COVER, FRAME, and PIANOPARTS to crack the puzzle and master the musical challenge.
Today's Strands puzzle in the New York Times has a musical theme called Upright and Grand, inspired by Ebony and ivory, which refers to a piano. The goal is to find hidden words connected to the theme.
The words you discover will give hints to the solution. Some example clue words are LADE, FRAG, SITE, STEM, and ROAD. Once you find three words with four or more letters, the game will unlock a theme word.
Theme words:
- COVER
- FRAME
- PEDALS
- HAMMERS
- STRINGS
- KEYBOARD
The spangram for today is PIANOPARTS, which uses all the letters on the board.
So, the puzzle’s theme is about the parts of a piano. Have fun solving and enjoy the challenge!
Next Story