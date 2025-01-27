Today's Wordle Answer and Hints: Wordle Game #1318 Clues and Tips

Today’s Wordle is tricky because it has only one vowel, so you’ll need to pay close attention to your guesses. The word starts with the letter S, which is a common starting letter in Wordle. This could help you make educated guesses and narrow things down faster.

There are no repeated letters in today’s word, so each guess you make will be unique. This can help eliminate possibilities as you go along.

The last letter in the word is T, a common ending in Wordle puzzles. This should help you focus on words that end with the letter T, making it easier to guess possible answers.

And here's an extra hint: The word means to move or divert something to the side. Think about a word that describes that action.

So, what’s the answer? The Wordle word for today is SHUNT. It means to move or divert something, which fits perfectly with the hint.

Good luck with today’s puzzle, and remember to use your guesses wisely! You’re almost there!