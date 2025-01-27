Live
- Ramesh Studios grand opening marks a new milestone in the film industry
- ‘Nelamma Thalle’ from ‘Agathya’unveils cultural heritage
- Adani Wilmar clocks 105 pc profit jump in Q3, revenue rises 31 pc
- Student dies in SC boys' hostel
- TCS is all set to commence its operation in 90 days in Vizag
- Focus on advancing career counseling & student mental health
- Bengaluru Power Outages on January 29: Scheduled Cuts in Multiple Areas
- Union Budget 2025: What to Expect on Tax Exemptions and Deductions
- iPhone 17 May Retain the Dynamic Island Design: Details
- Tips to Safeguard Your iPhone Data and Privacy in 2025
Just In
Today's Wordle Answer and Hints: Wordle Game #1318 Clues and Tips
Struggling with today’s Wordle? Check out our hints and the answer for Wordle game #1318. Find out the clues to solve it, including the starting letter, vowels, and more.
Today’s Wordle is tricky because it has only one vowel, so you’ll need to pay close attention to your guesses. The word starts with the letter S, which is a common starting letter in Wordle. This could help you make educated guesses and narrow things down faster.
There are no repeated letters in today’s word, so each guess you make will be unique. This can help eliminate possibilities as you go along.
The last letter in the word is T, a common ending in Wordle puzzles. This should help you focus on words that end with the letter T, making it easier to guess possible answers.
And here's an extra hint: The word means to move or divert something to the side. Think about a word that describes that action.
So, what’s the answer? The Wordle word for today is SHUNT. It means to move or divert something, which fits perfectly with the hint.
Good luck with today’s puzzle, and remember to use your guesses wisely! You’re almost there!