Today's Wordle Answer: Hint & Solution for April 10, 2025
Highlights
Looking for today's Wordle answer? Get hints and the solution for April 10, 2025. Learn the best starting words and recent answers to keep your game strong!
If you're playing today's Wordle puzzle and need some hints, you're in the right place! Here's everything you need to know, including today's hints and the final answer. Plus, we’ll share recent Wordle answers to keep you up to date.
Hints for Today's Wordle:
- No Repeats: The word has no repeating letters.
- Two Vowels: You’ll find two vowels in today’s word.
- First Letter: The word begins with the letter W.
- Food-Related: It's a key ingredient in bread and beer.
- Meaning: It’s a cereal grain used widely across the world.
- Today's Wordle Answer: The answer is WHEAT.
Yesterday’s Wordle Answer (April 8, 2025, No. 1,389): The word was SPARE.
Best Starting Words for Wordle:
Use words that contain common letters like E, A, and R. Avoid rare letters like Z, J, and Q.
Here are some great starting word suggestions:
1. ADIEU
2. TRAIN
3. CLOSE
4. STARE
5. NOISE
